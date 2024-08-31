Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $197.75 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

