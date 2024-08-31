Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,422.94.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,373.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,380.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,272.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,255.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

