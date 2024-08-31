Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $422.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

