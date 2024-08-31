Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

