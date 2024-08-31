Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,257 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $15.57 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

