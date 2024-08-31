Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $183.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.