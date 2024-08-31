Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

