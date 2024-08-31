Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,523,000 after buying an additional 94,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

