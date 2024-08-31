Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.5 %

AVY stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,918. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

