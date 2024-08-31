Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,391,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 2.1 %

DEO stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

