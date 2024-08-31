Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

