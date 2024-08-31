Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,570,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,894 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.