Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.