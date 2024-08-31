Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 518.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 716,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

