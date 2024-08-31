Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $241.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average of $224.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

