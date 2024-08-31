Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 241.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 135,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

