Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 100,118 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $741.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.66.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.