Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $171.17 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

