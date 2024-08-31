Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $1.4736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.