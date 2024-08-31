Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OC opened at $168.78 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.