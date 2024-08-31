Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $37.18 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

