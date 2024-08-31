Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,574 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,690 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,679,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

