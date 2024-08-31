Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth $9,877,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE VNT opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

