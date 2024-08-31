Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $225.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.23. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.