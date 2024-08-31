Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

PCAR opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.