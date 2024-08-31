Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

