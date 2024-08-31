Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $347.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

