Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,611,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in JD.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

