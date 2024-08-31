Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

CARR stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

