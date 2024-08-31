Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,360,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ES opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

