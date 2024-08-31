Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,536 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720,091 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $92,644,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,564,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,856,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. UBS Group cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

