Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,551 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,883.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $205.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

