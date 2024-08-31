Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 803 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $7,024,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in GSK by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK opened at $43.89 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

