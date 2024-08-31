Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $393.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

