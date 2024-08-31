Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amcor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.