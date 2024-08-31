Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 213.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.