Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $156.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $157.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

