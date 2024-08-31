Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.38.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $292.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

