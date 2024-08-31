Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.3 %

RCL stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

