Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $934.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $850.14 and its 200 day moving average is $761.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.