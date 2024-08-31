Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.15 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.