Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,790,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEM opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

