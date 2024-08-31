Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

