Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.88 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

