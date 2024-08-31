Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $519.58 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.62 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.22.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

