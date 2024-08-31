Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 27,470 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $23.28 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.