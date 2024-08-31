Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 276 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $298.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

