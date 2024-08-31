Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 341 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $83.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

