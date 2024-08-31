Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,673 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,160 shares of company stock worth $24,556,718. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

