Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $307.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $307.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

